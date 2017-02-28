Yuck On Yuck: Tests Proves That Subway’s Roasted Chicken Is Only 50% Chicken

First Kale burgers at KFC, now this???

Subway’s Roasted Chicken Outed As Only %50 Chicken

Subway is releasing a statement after a test proved that one of their meats served at their restaurants isn’t all-natural. The chain is doing damage control after a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation investigation backed by Trent University proved via DNA test that their oven roasted chicken is just over half chicken.

The mystery ingredient that makes up the other half? Soy.

According to Subway, they use only about 1 percent for “texture and moisture.”

“All of our chicken items are made from 100% white meat chicken which is marinated, oven roasted and grilled,” said Subway.

“We tested our chicken products recently for nutritional and quality attributes and found it met our food quality standards. We will look into this again with our supplier to ensure that the chicken is meeting the high standard we set for all of our menu items and ingredients.”

Other restaurants fared much better in the study, other fast food chains had about 85 to 90 percent chicken including McDonald’s.

