On The Come Up: Joe Gifted Feat. Frontstreet “Water” [AUDIO]

Joe Gifted’s Single “Water” Is A Hit

It’s no secret that the path to success is rarely a speedy or straight one and that’s definitely the case with Joe Gifted, who has been on his grind for years but the Atlanta native is now enjoying the attention his hit single “Water” is getting from steady radio airplay.

Check out the song below:

Here’s more about Joe Gifted:

Music phenom Joseph Mclester III, formerly known as Joe Gutta early in his rap career appeared on “106 & Park’s” Wild Out Wednesday in 2009. He won that year and later appeared again in 2010. That same year he would release two projects, “Who Hotter” & “Puttin On S**t” both hosted by DJ Scream. Later, Joe began a new journey and decided to change his stage name to the artist that we now know as “Joe Gifted.” With this new journey Joe began to grind a lot differently from his Joe Gutta days, and released new material to match his new journey. He gave his fans a new self titled mixtape “Joe Gifted” and “Diamond In The Ruff 1 & 2.O.” Soon Joe was faced with a difficult situation which lead him to release “Finally Free” in 2016 which touched on his situation and three months later he released his smash hit single “Wate” featuring Frontstreet Mark.

You can follow Joe Gifted on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @JoeGifted