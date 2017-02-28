Let’s Laugh At The Dusty Crusty Momma’s Basement-Dwellers Judging Lauren London For For Actually Having Baby Weight

Lauren London Shamed For Baby Weight

Yesterday we posted pics of Lauren London and her boo courtside at a game. It all seemed like a pretty innocent post with nothing to see but a couple in love. However, people on the internet decided to be people on the internet and ruin the fun.

Lauren London had a baby a few months ago and people expect her to snap back immediately. Also, in case you didn’t notice, she looks fine as hell. These are clearly hurt people trying to hurt people. And guess what…they’re getting dragged for their sourness in life.