Bangin’ Mommy To Be Bey Flaunts Her Double Preggo Steez For Fans

- By Bossip Staff
Mommy to be banger…

Beyoncé Shares New Pregnancy Photos

Beyoncé is giving fans another glimpse at her growing pregnancy belly in new photos.

In them, the songstress who’ll find out the sex of her twins in two weeks is cradling her Blueprint 1 & 2 belly while posing in a skintight green dress.

The photos are from Oscars weekend where she was also spotted at the Weinstein Company’s Pre-Academy Awards Dinner with Hov.

Grey Goose Toasts the Academy Awards Nominees at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner

Are you feeling’ banging Bey’s mommy to be glam???

