Is Asking Halle Berry To Even Out Her ‘Fro An Attack On Her Natural Hair?

Around the time I started wearing an afro, my mother had a lot to say about it. She wasn’t really crazy about the way I wore my ‘fro. I would often do a twist-out, then run my fingers from my scalp up to create volume. For me, the wilder the look the better the results. Such methods are pretty popular these days as it’s not 1977. What I mean by that is that many of us don’t necessarily want to run picks through our strands to straighten them out and create a massive halo. But that’s the look my mother and father rocked and embraced back in the day. That’s the look my mother prefers to see. While talking about afros, and pointing out the tapered ones of many men in the NBA during our conversation, my mom shared what I felt was a harsh sentiment at the time.

“It’s okay to wear an afro, but my problem with people today is they don’t do anything with it,” she said. “Do something with it! Don’t just prop your hair on your head and go into the world with it napped up. Comb it. Pick it. Style it. Don’t just roll out of the bed and say that’s a style.”

[madamenoire]

Viola Davis to Star In And Produce New Lifetime Movie Custody

Viola Davis is working out here. When she isn’t collecting awards, or delivering her latest, most moving performance, she’s dons a producer hat. For her latest project, she’s working with Lifetime

Newly minted Academy Award winner Viola Davis will star in the original film Custody.

Custody tells the story of three women whose lives intersect when a “hard-working single mother” Sarah Diaz (played by Catalina Sandino Moreno) has her child taken away from her after she is suspected of abusing him.

Ally Fisher (played by Hayden Panettiere) is the young law school graduate who is assigned to represent Diaz in front of the presiding Judge Martha Schulman (played by Davis.), a veteran of the Family Court system.

You can watch the trailer for the film in the video below.

[madamenoire]

FAMU Launches 24-Hour Black News Channel, Will Create 100 Jobs

Florida A&M University is being the change they want to see in the world by launching a 24-hour Black news channel.

Blavity reports that the university’s journalism school will be home to the Black Television Network Channel. Stationed in Tallahassee, Fla., BTNC’s goal is to “educate and entertain primarily for an African-American audience while diminishing negative and stereotypical stories.”

Tallahassee Mayor John Marks, who is a partner in the station tells local news channel WCTV, “This has been a long time coming. I really feel so proud to be a part of what I know is going to be revolutionary as well as evolutionary.”

BTNC co-manager and former Congressman J.C. Watts added, “We think we can be educational and informative not just to the African-American community, but to the nation. There’s a whole lot of different ways to report the news… a lot of different perspectives…and I think the perspective of the African-American community hasn’t been told.”

While there have been a number of Black-owned and Black-centered television stations including BET, TV One, REVOLT, Aspire and Bounce, none of them are dedicated to 24-hour news.

The BTNC is expected to create around 100 jobs and reach 33 million people. BTNC is currently locked in a multi-year deal with Charter Communications to premier the channel in 14 markets including New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Detroit, Boston, Tampa, Orlando, Cleveland, Charlotte, Birmingham, Norfolk, Raleigh-Durham, and New Orleans.

It is scheduled to launch in February 2018.

[hiphopwired]