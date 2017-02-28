Bye Mona!!! Cardi B Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Atlantic Records & Quits #LHHNY

It’s a wrap!!!

Cardi B Signs Deal With Atlantic Records

Belcalis Almanzar a.k.a. Cardi B is having an unstoppable 2017 and she’s ditching the “Love & Hip Hop” train to make gains on her career.

As previously reported Cardi’s already made waves by appearing alongside Gabrielle Union on BET’s “Being Mary Jane” as Mercedes, a reality star with a “ratchet personality.”

Now she’s apparently leaving her roots at VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” after signing a multi-million dollar deal with Atlantic.

TheJasmineBrand reports:

Sources tell us that she’s landed a lucrative deal with Atlantic Records. They believe in Cardi’s talent. She’s signed a multi-million dollar deal with Atlantic. Sources confirm that Cardi B. has no interest in returning to LHHNY. She wants to focus on music and be taken serious. It’s hard for her to do that with all the drama she’s involved in on the show.

That regular degular shmegular girl from the Bronx is getting that SCHMONEY.

Several reality stars have used non-scripted television to advance their careers like NeNe Leakes and (of course) Kim Kardashian.

Do YOU think Cardi B can have a substantial music career after LHHNY???

Splash News