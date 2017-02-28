That’s Cool, Butt: Nicki Minaj Puts Her Cakey Frame On Display, Where’s The Remy Ma Response Tho?

Nicki Minaj Still Posting Half-Naked IG Pics In The Wake Of Remy Ma Diss

You see a recurring theme here anywhere?

Onika has been going harder than a muthaf**ka on Instagram ever since her pink soul was snatched from her chest by one Reminisce Mackie.

Rap fans are still hoping she goes harder than a muthaf**ka in the booth before too long.

We’ve seen Nicki’s a$$ and tiddays a trillion and one times, but now isn’t the time for all that.

Flip through and check out what Onika is doing now distract us from the smell of her smoldering wig.

Image via Instagram