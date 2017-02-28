Nene Leakes Shades Gabrielle Union Over Oscar Night Dress, “The Thirst Is Real” [VIDEO]

Cuz ya know Nene is NEVER thirsty riiiiiiiiiight? Bye Wig!

Nene Leakes Critiques Gabrielle Union For Oscar Night Dress

In case you missed the Oscars edition of “Fashion Police” last night allow us to catch you up… Nene got real cutthroat in her assessment of Gabrielle Union’s dress.

E! posted this clip from the show where she and Brad Goreski go IN on Gabs.

“Just looking at this clearly says the thirst is real, honey,” NeNe says. “When you look at somebody like Gabrielle in a dress like this, you say to yourself, ‘Honey, just stick to what you know.’ OK, because this is not your arena.”

She continues, “I just feel like she’s in her swimsuit and then she put a little robe on the side of her arm. It’s just not a good look for her. It’s like, why?!”

“Do you know what, NeNe?” stylist Brad Goreski added, “I think she should Gaultier home and put on another dress.”

Do you think they were too harsh? What did you think about Gabrielle’s dress?