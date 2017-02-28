Exclusive: Taxstone Pleads Not Guilty In Gun Charge Case

Popular Podcast Host Accused Of Bringing Gun That Shot Up T.I. Concert

Taxstone has finally responded to the feds claims that the gun that was used in a deadly shooting at a T.I. concert last year was his.

The internet raconteur pled not guilty last week on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving a gun through interstate commerce. Taxstone, who was born Daryl Campbell, appeared in a Manhattan Federal Judge’s courtroom Feb. 24 for his arraignment.

The judge also ordered that both federal prosecutors and Taxstone’s legal team hash out a timeline for exchanging evidence, although the case hasn’t yet been scheduled for trial.

A grand jury indicted Taxstone almost two weeks ago, and the feds said that the convicted felon illegally possessed a 9-milimeter Kel-Tec semiautomatic handgun, bringing it with him the night of the concert, which left one man dead and several wounded.

The feds also accused Taxstone of obtaining the unregistered firearm from out of state.

Troy Ave was accused of shooting up the backstage of the concert and is now fighting attempted murder charges. But Troy has insisted from the beginning that he wasn’t the gunman, and said an unknown assailant murdered his best friend Roland McPhatter right in front of him and shot him in the leg before he wrestled the gun away from triggerman and defended himself.

Taxstone – the host of the popular podcast “Tax Season” – has been held without bail in federal custody since the beginning of the year.

Taxstone is being repped by Ken Montgomery, who briefly served as Bobby Shmurda’s lawyer on his weapons and conspiracy case in 2015.