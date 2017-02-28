Raw HD Footage Of All The Bangers From 2017 Rio & Trinidad Carnival [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

From the Samba Queen to the Samba schools, the Rio & Trinidad Carnival is for all the lovers of the exotic. Held yearly in from Feb 24th until today, all the cakes and shakes are on display for everyone to enjoy.

Turn the pages for all the videos we could accumulate…

    Continue Slideshow

    Video Link & Embed Code
    Link:     https://bossip.com/1480635/raw-hd-footage-of-all-the-bangers-from-2017-rio-trinidad-carnival-video/
    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Cakes, Entertainment, Freaks

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://www.afrotainmenttv.com/bernice-burgos-carnival-look-is-destroying-the-internet/ Bernice Burgos’ Carnival Look Is Destroying The Internet » AfrotainmentTV.com

      […] what, everyone. It’s Carnival time. That means there are fine AF women in barely-there costumes being thick and fine and […]

    • http://www.naijarepublic.com/bernice-burgos-carnival-look-is-destroying-the-internet/ Bernice Burgos’ Carnival Look Is Destroying The Internet - NaijaRepublic Site

      […] what, everyone. It’s Carnival time. That means there are fine AF women in barely-there costumes being thick and fine and […]

    • http://tro9.com/bernice-burgos-carnival-look-is-destroying-the-internet.html Bernice Burgos’ Carnival Look Is Destroying The Internet

      […] what, everyone. It’s Carnival time. That means there are fine AF women in barely-there costumes being thick and fine and […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus