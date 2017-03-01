Major Key: The World Can’t Get Enough Of How Much Dj Khaled Loves His Son

DJ Khaled Is Dad Goals

DJ Khaled has becoming more and more known for his inspirational messages as much as his yelling over tracks. Now that his son Asahd is here, Khaled has been as inspirational as ever. He’s been responding to his son’s social media pages as if the three-month old can respond and dropping the most adorable videos any dad can imagine dropping.

Lmfaoo dawg DJ Khaled son just smiling while his pops speak positivity in his life 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/HIL2iOzTnO — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) February 19, 2017

As a result the whole entire internet is obsessed with his love for his son. So as the world is crumbling around us, get some happiness from Khaled and his love. It’s the least likely motivation that we all need.