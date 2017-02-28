Bernice Burgos’ Carnival Look Is Destroying The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17

screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-4-39-38-pm

Bernice Burgos Setting It Off For Carnival

Guess what, everyone. It’s Carnival time. That means there are fine AF women in barely-there costumes being thick and fine and melanin-y for the world to see. We’ll be having a full rundown of baes soon, but in the meantime take a look at Drake ex Bernice Burgos.

screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-4-39-47-pm

She’s thickly von thickums and glorious. So let’s get ready for Carnival time by enjoying Miss Burgos and her thickly glory. And as a bonus, we can look at some twerk videos and more glory to go along with it.

screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-4-39-29-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-4-36-02-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-4-32-50-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-4-33-02-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-4-33-08-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-4-33-20-pm

    Continue Slideshow

    screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-4-33-39-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-4-35-20-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-4-35-43-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-4-35-48-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-4-58-40-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-4-58-33-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-4-58-27-pm

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus