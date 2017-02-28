Baller Matrimony-dom: Broncos DE Derek Wolfe Had Winter Wonderland Wedding In Freezing Vail Temperatures
Denver Broncos’ Derek Wolfe Weds Wife In 15 Degree Outdoor Winter Ceremony
Love can be pretty extreme so we aren’t judging Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe on his decision to wed his bikini bodybuilder boo thang Abigail Burrows over the weekend in an outdoor ceremony DESPITE 15 degree temperatures.
The couple wed in a winter wonderland style ceremony at the Four Seasons in Vail, Colo according to Page Six reports.
Today I woke up Mrs Wolfe after one of the most amazing days of my life! I can NOT believe how incredible our wedding day came together, better than I ever imagined! @pinkmonkeysolutions absolutely nailed our vision for the winter wonderland dream wedding. Of course having the Vail Mountain as our back drop at the @fsvail made for incredible pictures by @jennaleepics who flew all the way from Hawaii to shoot us! Last but not least @abcweddings really helped tie it all together and went above and beyond to make sure everything went off with out a hitch!! But the BEST part about yesterday was all the people that love us and supported us from day one made the long journey to watch @derekwolfe_95 and I say our vows to each other in the 15 degree weather!! #wolfewedding2017 #jennaleepics #abcweddings #vail #fourseasonsvail
The guestlist included Wolfe’s teammates Kayvon Webster, Darian Stewart, Chris Harris Jr., T.J. Ward and Aqib Talib.
Looks beautiful, but would you sit through an outdoor wedding in below freezing temperatures?
This picture really captures the essence of our very special relationship, not a dry eye in the place when @derekwolfe_95 asked for Tatum to come and stand with me and said his vows to both of us. I really am living a fairytale with the most amazing man I have always dreamed of. Picture by @jennaleepics Jewelry by @jayfederjewelers dress by @romonakeveza from @felicebridal @abcweddings @pinkmonkeysolutions @fsvail #jennaleepics #fourseasonsvail #abcweddings #wolfewedding2017
15 degrees, no big deal, I'm from Wyoming! ❄️ We were actually testing all our friends and loved ones to see who would make it out! lol just kidding!! But seriously to those who sat there shivering to death, we love and appreciate your support more than you'll ever know! ❤❤ Still on cloud 9! HUGE thank you to Robin, owner at @felicebridal for coming through on my gorgeous @romonakeveza dress!!! And @donnabethcreations for my last minute alterations!!! @abcweddings @pinkmonkeysolutions #wolfewedding2017 #fourseasonsvail #abcweddings #jennaleepics #vail
"Your hardest times often lead the greatest moments of your life" I couldn't think of a more appropriate post for today!! This EXACT day last year I met my husband, the moment I saw him, time stopped and I felt something I never had before. I knew I was going to marry him in that moment. Yes love at first sight exists!! Both of us have been through some sh*t to find each other but I wouldn't have it any other way. It has instilled a deep level of appreciation that I never knew could exist! I will fight, claw, and die before I let anyone or anything get In the way of my happiness, and that's you @derekwolfe_95 . Till death do us part, I love you. Happy Valentine's Day/ Anniversary. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ #DEFWU
