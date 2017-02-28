Baller Matrimony-dom: Broncos DE Derek Wolfe Had Winter Wonderland Wedding In Freezing Vail Temperatures

Denver Broncos’ Derek Wolfe Weds Wife In 15 Degree Outdoor Winter Ceremony

Love can be pretty extreme so we aren’t judging Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe on his decision to wed his bikini bodybuilder boo thang Abigail Burrows over the weekend in an outdoor ceremony DESPITE 15 degree temperatures.

The couple wed in a winter wonderland style ceremony at the Four Seasons in Vail, Colo according to Page Six reports.

The guestlist included Wolfe’s teammates Kayvon Webster, Darian Stewart, Chris Harris Jr., T.J. Ward and Aqib Talib.

Looks beautiful, but would you sit through an outdoor wedding in below freezing temperatures?

Hit the flip for more photos from the ceremony.

