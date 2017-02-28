Baller Matrimony-dom: Broncos DE Derek Wolfe Had Winter Wonderland Wedding In Freezing Vail Temperatures

Denver Broncos’ Derek Wolfe Weds Wife In 15 Degree Outdoor Winter Ceremony

Love can be pretty extreme so we aren’t judging Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe on his decision to wed his bikini bodybuilder boo thang Abigail Burrows over the weekend in an outdoor ceremony DESPITE 15 degree temperatures.

The couple wed in a winter wonderland style ceremony at the Four Seasons in Vail, Colo according to Page Six reports.

Today I woke up Mrs Wolfe after one of the most amazing days of my life! I can NOT believe how incredible our wedding day came together, better than I ever imagined! @pinkmonkeysolutions absolutely nailed our vision for the winter wonderland dream wedding. Of course having the Vail Mountain as our back drop at the @fsvail made for incredible pictures by @jennaleepics who flew all the way from Hawaii to shoot us! Last but not least @abcweddings really helped tie it all together and went above and beyond to make sure everything went off with out a hitch!! But the BEST part about yesterday was all the people that love us and supported us from day one made the long journey to watch @derekwolfe_95 and I say our vows to each other in the 15 degree weather!! #wolfewedding2017 #jennaleepics #abcweddings #vail #fourseasonsvail

The guestlist included Wolfe’s teammates Kayvon Webster, Darian Stewart, Chris Harris Jr., T.J. Ward and Aqib Talib.

Looks beautiful, but would you sit through an outdoor wedding in below freezing temperatures?

Hit the flip for more photos from the ceremony.

First look, I definitely out kicked my coverage. @abigailjwolfe photo cred. @jennaleepics tux by @gentsplaybook

We love the sports metaphors

