Epitome Of A Bad Mother: Junkie Heroin Addict Found Unconscious In Car While Infant Daughter Screams In Fear

Virginia Mother Arrested For Overdosing On Heroin With Infant In Car

People ain’t isht. Like, at ALL.

According to a DailyMail report, a Virginia mother woman was arrested after she was found overdosed on heroin and unconscious in her car while her child cried and cried and cried.

The mother, April Maxwell, has had many run-ins with the law that include:

This is Maxwell’s fifth arrest since 2015. She has previously been picked up for public swearing/intoxication, petit larceny, contempt of court, and failure to appear in court for a misdemeanor offense.

Two others were found in the car twisted off God-knows-what and were subsequently arrested.

Maxwell was revived at a local hospital and charged with felony child neglect.

Hope she enjoys her new home.

Image via Roanoke Sheriff