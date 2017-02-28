Bye-Bye Bey! Here Is Who’s Replacing Beyonce And The Twins At Coachella This Year

Beyonce’s Coachella Replacement Revealed

Fans were elated when Beyonce announced that she was knocked up with not one, but two additions to the royal RocNation family.

But with the arrival of lil Bad and Boujee fast approaching, her upcoming performance at Coachella was left hanging in the balance, along with the hopes and dreams of hundreds of beehive members who bought $500 tickets to the festival ONLY to get a glimpse of their queen.

Bey backed out as you know…but the day has finally come when her replacement has been announced. And the woman filling Bey’s performance heels is none other than:

As it turns out, Lady Gaga will fill Beyonce’s shoes — to the best of her ability, of course — on the Coachella main stage.

The deal between Gaga and the festival organizers Goldenvoice and AEG Live hasn’t been completely closed, but the parties are very close and it’s all but confirmed at this point.

After Gaga’s big performance at the Superbowl Halftime show this year, a lot of people who weren’t too privy to her music before got a little more excited about seeing her perform…so we’re guessing that had a lot to do with the company’s choice to tap the pop star for replacement duty.

What do you think? If you’re on your way to Coachella…is this a nice consolation prize for Bey?

Splash/WENN/AKM-GSI