Floyd Mayweather’s Vegas House Robbed For $150,000 Worth Of Fancy Stuff While He Partied In LA For His 40th

Floyd Mayweather’s House Burglarized

Money May is short a few fancy baubles today, as someone pushed their way into his Vegas mansion over the weekend and strolled out with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of bags and watches.

TMZ reports that the boxing legend’s home in an exclusive gated community in Las Vegas was burglarized.

Law enforcement reports that someone forced the door to the home office in the back of the house open. Once inside, the thief (or thieves) stole several purses, likely belonging to one of Floyd’s many part-time girlfriends. There is also at least one very expensive watch unaccounted for, and more items may be missing. But since Floyd has so much random expensive stuff just strolled about his home, cops need him to go through and take a thorough inventory of his valuables to see what’s there and what’s not.

Damn…Floyd doesn’t have a Brinks system or something on his house? How did these folks get into the gated community so easily?

Mind you, all of this went down while Pretty Boy Floyd was partying it up in LA for his 40th. So it looks like SOMEbody was tracking his moves.

Oh well. $150k is chump change to Floyd…and he is quick to tell you as such. So much luck to him with all that…

