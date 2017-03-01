Surprise! Tyrese Announces That He Secretly Got Married On Valentine’s Day

Tyrese Announces His Surprise Marriage

Who knew Tyrese was even engaged??

Tyrese just let it be known that not only is he in a serious relationship, but he’s a lawfully wedded husband.

In a photo montage posted to his Instagram today, the R&B singer and part-time relationship guru revealed that he secretly jumped the broom with a mystery lady in a super-intimate ceremony on Valentine’s Day.

Tyrese didn’t give the name of his blushing bride — he only refers to her as Mrs. Gibson — but the couple has at least been in a relationship since last December, as they were spotted together at a UNCF Gala in Atlanta.

He certainly seems excited about the big news! Take a look:

Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh | – Mr & Mrs Gibson……. #MyBlackQueen #GrownManSeason A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Wow, how nice for them right? Hit the flip for more from Tyrese’s surprise nuptials and peep the hints he’s been dropping about the big day on the way for the last few months…

Instagram/Prince William/ATL-Pics.net/ABC News