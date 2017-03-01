Surprise! Tyrese Announces That He Secretly Got Married On Valentine’s Day
Tyrese Announces His Surprise Marriage
Who knew Tyrese was even engaged??
Tyrese just let it be known that not only is he in a serious relationship, but he’s a lawfully wedded husband.
In a photo montage posted to his Instagram today, the R&B singer and part-time relationship guru revealed that he secretly jumped the broom with a mystery lady in a super-intimate ceremony on Valentine’s Day.
Tyrese didn’t give the name of his blushing bride — he only refers to her as Mrs. Gibson — but the couple has at least been in a relationship since last December, as they were spotted together at a UNCF Gala in Atlanta.
He certainly seems excited about the big news! Take a look:
Wow, how nice for them right? Hit the flip for more from Tyrese’s surprise nuptials and peep the hints he’s been dropping about the big day on the way for the last few months…
Instagram/Prince William/ATL-Pics.net/ABC News
Some of you guys may remember this post from a while back…….. I can't tell you how crazy my life is right now…… I've shared with you guys it's VERY important when you pray to pray "specific" prayers…… and God will specifically bless you with all that your heart desires…….. >>>. Message to my wife of the future….: I just finished designing our private SPA it's called #TheVSpa in my backyard…… Hello my name is Tyrese Gibson….. In a KING seeking my QUEEN….. Nothing to just smash and dash…. I'm talking a REAL WOMAN….. Not just a pretty face….. A classy, sophisticated women with an angel heart…. Heart soooo committed to the Lord Jesus Christ that I feel the pressure to get even closer to HIM in order to attract her even more…. I'm talking about a woman soooooo lady like and in tune with her femininity that she doesn't have an aggressive bone in her body….: She lets a King be a KING!!!!!! The music is right and I also made sure you have a throw rug in case you get cold and or if you don't want anyone to walk by and take a sneak peak at my business under that skirt………. It's been said that preparation meets opportunity…… I'm prepared for YOU…. I will NOT just be marrying you – I will be marrying my daughters example -When I meet YOU…… I won't be single for long I feel it in my soul…. To God be ALL the glory!!!!!!! ( I believe God heard my heart cause he delivered on exactly what I asked for..) #Amen
Tyrese hinted toward the big news just a few hours before revealing that his prayer had been answered…
“I’m nothing until I find my wife,” Tyrese told ABC News on January 28, just two weeks before his wedding.
“Nobody wants to be alone. Look, that’s going to change soon. I believe it.”
He also revealed exactly what it is he’s looking for in a wife during the same interview.
“I love the femininity, the softness, the energy [of a woman]. I love a woman that’s still in tune with her femininity because so many women [feel] they need to ‘survive’ in a man’s world so they find themselves being more masculine in order to demand and command respect.”
Looks like he’s found his feminine woman.
And he rewarded her with a beautiful diamond stunner.
Congrats to these two!