Listen Up, Tristan: James Harden Says THIS Is What He Hated Most About Dating Khloe Kardashian

James Harden Reveals Downside Of Dating Khloe Kardashian

James Harden is single and mingling out here, but still has some residual thoughts about his 2015/2016 relationship with the NBA’s favorite Kardashian.

Without naming names, Harden went into the fiasco that was his whirlwind romance with Khloe during his latest interview with Sports Illustrated and revealed what it was that ultimately weighed him down most and lended itself to the end of the relationship.

Harden says he learned the hard way that dealing with a woman’s whose entire career is based on attention is draining, to say the very least. Basically, he couldn’t get with being photographed and followed for no reason other than walking around with this person on his arm:

“I didn’t like all the attention… I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

As we all know, Khloe has moved on with yet another ball player. We’re thinking Tristan is eating all the extra attention up, though. Different strokes for different ballers, we guess…

