Mrs. Me Too: Did Ciara Steal Beyonce’s Slaylicious Red Dress Look?

Beyonce & CiCi’s Red Dress Slay Battle

Queen Bey and Ciara are currently tangled in a hilariously petty “controversy” after wearing eerily similar red dresses that fueled never-ending warfare between those who think CiCi stole Bey’s slaylicious look and others who think she out-slayed the queen in the latest internet obsession that gets pettier by the day.

