Great, Terrible & Not-So-Great CIAA 2017 Pics

CIAA 2017 was everything we’ve come to expect from the ratch fabulous turn up fest that’s always bursting with classy hoodrat excellence, dope boy magic and extravagant middle-of-the-mall fashions that you absolutely have to see to believe.

Hit the flip for the very good and not-so-good (you be the judge) from CIAA 2017.