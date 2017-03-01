A Speech Deferred: Oscar Award Winning ‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins Reveals His Real Acceptance Address

Barry Jenkins Reveals What He Planned To Say For Oscars ‘Moonlight” Speech

Many of us are still celebrating the beautiful display of Blackness that took place in front of the world at the Oscars this past Sunday.

The controversy surrounding the inexplicable SNAFU that preceded the announcement that Moonlight had won the award for Best Picture kinda threw everything off.

Director/producer Barry Jenkins had speech prepared just in case he was bestowed the honor. He told Entertainment Weekly what he would have said if thing went the way they’re supposed to:

“[Moonlight playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney] and I are this kid. We are Chiron,” he says, referring to his background as a child from Liberty City, Miami, whose mother once struggled with drug addiction. “And you don’t think that kid grows up to be nominated for eight Academy Awards. It’s not a dream he’s allowed to have. I still feel that way. I didn’t think this was possible. But now I look at other people looking at me and if I didn’t think it was possible, how are they going to? But now it’s happened. So what I think of possibility, let’s take it off the table. The thing has happened.”

Congrats again to the whole Moonlight staff, production and muthaf**kin’ crew!

Image via WENN