T.I. & Tiny To Share Their Messy Divorce Drama On ‘The Family Hustle’

Will you be watching???

T.I. And Tiny To Document Divorce On Reality Show

Fans of T.I. and Tiny should prepare for a rocky season of their new reality show. As previously reported Tiny filed for divorce from the King of the South in December citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Now, she and her estranged rapper husband are ready to show the world what they’re going through.

According to the folks over at TMZ, T.I. and Tiny’s messy divorce drama will be the subject of a storyline on their reality show.

The show, which was apparently on the verge of cancellation, will be given new life when Tip and Tiny are shown trying to co-parent in the aftermath of Tiny filing for divorce.

The couple who filmed the majority of season 5 separately, will face each other on season 6.

VH1 has not announced a premiere date.

What do YOU think about T.I. and Tiny sharing their divorce drama with fans???