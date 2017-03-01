So Precious: Kimmy Cakes And Kourtney Kick It With Their Minis
- By Bossip Staff
North West Gets Tennis Time With Kim Kardashian
Watch out Serena! North West is coming for your crown. Kim Kardashian shared this snapshot of herself and daughter North hitting the tennis courts Tuesday. We’ve seen North hitting dance class before but this is the first time we’ve seen her on the court. Do you think Kim is trying to get her interested in the sport early?
Kourtney Kardashian also posted up with her mini — Penelope Disick, but she got a bit of backlash for letting her daughter rock Kim’s lip ring.
Do you think it’s a big deal? We just hope it was cleaned thoroughly. We know where Kim’s mouth has been.
