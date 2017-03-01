So Precious: Kimmy Cakes And Kourtney Kick It With Their Minis

Tennis Time 🎾 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

North West Gets Tennis Time With Kim Kardashian

Watch out Serena! North West is coming for your crown. Kim Kardashian shared this snapshot of herself and daughter North hitting the tennis courts Tuesday. We’ve seen North hitting dance class before but this is the first time we’ve seen her on the court. Do you think Kim is trying to get her interested in the sport early?

Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that's a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:04am PST

Kourtney Kardashian also posted up with her mini — Penelope Disick, but she got a bit of backlash for letting her daughter rock Kim’s lip ring.

Do you think it’s a big deal? We just hope it was cleaned thoroughly. We know where Kim’s mouth has been.

Hit the flip for more precious social media moments with the Kardashian/West/Disick kids.

