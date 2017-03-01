Rumor Control: Lil Kim Loves Remy Ma’s Nicki Minaj Diss “shETHER” But She’s Not Gonna Battle “Ol Girl”

Ever since Remy Ma dismantled the Barbie doll known professionally as Nicki Minaj people have been wondering if Queen Bee Lil Kim was gonna buzz her way into the battle.

Its well-known that Kim has a certain distaste for Onika Maraj and let’s just keep it real, hip-hop beef can get SUPER petty.

During an interview with Billboard, Kim was asked about her claim that another “Ladies Night” might be on works. She used that opportunity to address the Remy-Nicki beef and whether or not she’ll become a participant:

There’s also a possibility you may be doing another type of “Ladies Night” collaboration on this project.

I’m glad you brought that up, because in the media the other day, I had a show and I hate stupid blogs when they try to take my damn situations and clip them. We all know the situation that’s going on with Remy and ol’ girl. That’s their situation and I have nothing to do with that. They have a rumor out there like, “Kim is gonna do a diss track with Remy.” First of all, let me tell you this. Number one: y’all giving ol’ girl too much credit. I’m not even thinking about that. I’m not even thinking about ol’ girl! I’m so far past that. That’s never on my mind. Ever. Ol’ girl has never been on my mind for a long ass time at all. So I hate the fact of that being in the equation. But the situation with Remy, for them to say that we were coming together to do a diss track? First of all, after hearing “ShETHER,” that shit is so hard, Remy don’t need no damn help! Why would I need to come together for that? I mean, I’m into the music and I’m speaking musically wise — the song is just hard, period. Just like [Drake’s] “Back To Back” was hard — just good hip-hop music. But I got nothing to do with that. When I had my situation and my situation came up, I handled my business. If anybody comes to me, if ol’ girl came to me, I’ma give them the business. That’s just the bottom line of it. So if it ain’t coming my way, I ain’t got nothing to do with it. Me and Remy is cool. I hate when media do that. That’s the thing.

What I said was, “Shout out to the beautiful ladies who was on this stage with me tonight, Cardi B and Remy!” because we needed more of that. We don’t do shows together like the men do shows together. That’s what I said! I said, “It’s about time for another ‘Ladies Night,’ and maybe you’ll see something in the future,” because we’re putting it together! Me and Cardi are already working. I already have stuff in the works with Cardi. We’ve been sending each other texts back and forth. A long time ago when Remy first came home from jail, she sent me a text, so we were kind of already working.

What I was saying was it’s about time for another “Ladies Night” song. Let me explain something to you – I’m a hustler first. The “Ladies Night” record got me a Grammy nomination and several MTV [award] nominations, and we performed the song on MTV during one of the biggest awards moments and my album went double platinum. At the end of the day, I want another one of those. I ain’t thinking about no other bullshit, because like I said, this ain’t what you want when it comes to that because I’m an extremist. Plus, I already handled my business. Everybody else already know, I already put it down. Once that situation came at me, I addressed the person. Like I said, that’s done and over with and they know what it is. That person knows what it is. Me and Remy is cool so I just want these blogs to keep my damn name out the bullshit.