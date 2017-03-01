Dionne Warwick In AIDS Video Aimed At Black Women – Who Make Up 62% Of New Cases

Singer And Advocate Talks To Black Women About Preventing AIDS

Dionne Warwick has urged African-American women to take a hard look at the AIDS virus that is still a scourge in the community.

The legendary singer has released a video asking African-American women over 50 to take their health into their own hands.

Black women account for some 62 percent of new HIV/AIDS cases, Warwick says in the minute-long video, and she said it’s time for women to do a better job in prevention.

“We must continue to protect ourselves,” she said in the clip. “If you are sexually active, not matter your age, practice safer sex and get tested.”

Warwick was one of the first celebrities to come out in support of people living with the disease back in the 1980s.

Warwick partnered with AIDS nonprofits Acria and Love Heals to produce the video, which informs viewers of the grim statistics.