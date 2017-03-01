People Are BIG Mad At Tyrese For Not Marrying A Black Woman—But The Gag Is…

Shade files…

Fans Criticize Tyrese Gibson’s New Wife

Tyrese is a happily married man but not everyone’s excited about it. As previously reported he announced Tuesday that he secretly tied the knot with his “#BlackQueen” on Valentine’s Day and used a beautiful video to show off his romantic nuptials attended by his spiritual advisor Creflo Dolla.

Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh | – Mr & Mrs Gibson……. #MyBlackQueen #GrownManSeason A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

“We’re so grateful and humbled by your outpouring of love! We appreciate all of the prayers and well wishes…. Life’s a trip…. Cause sometimes when you pray you get #exactly what your heart desires…….. I got #MyBlackQueen I didn’t just marry her I married my daughters new example,” wrote Tyrese on one of his posts about his lady.

Unfortunately for ‘Rese however, several people doubted that his blushing bride was really black and they attacked him in his comments section.

And while some are lukewarm about the question of his wife’s races, others are outright pissed especially considering that he was previously seen on the arm of women like V. Bozeman who look strikingly different from his wife.



The GAG is, Tyrese’s wife is said to be from Dubai which would make her of African descent and would also explain the “life changing” experience he said he had there.

That counts, right???

Even if she wasn’t black however, should people really have a problem with who Tyrese married???

