People Are BIG Mad At Tyrese For Not Marrying A Black Woman—But The Gag Is…
Fans Criticize Tyrese Gibson’s New Wife
Tyrese is a happily married man but not everyone’s excited about it. As previously reported he announced Tuesday that he secretly tied the knot with his “#BlackQueen” on Valentine’s Day and used a beautiful video to show off his romantic nuptials attended by his spiritual advisor Creflo Dolla.
“We’re so grateful and humbled by your outpouring of love! We appreciate all of the prayers and well wishes…. Life’s a trip…. Cause sometimes when you pray you get #exactly what your heart desires…….. I got #MyBlackQueen I didn’t just marry her I married my daughters new example,” wrote Tyrese on one of his posts about his lady.
Unfortunately for ‘Rese however, several people doubted that his blushing bride was really black and they attacked him in his comments section.
And while some are lukewarm about the question of his wife’s races, others are outright pissed especially considering that he was previously seen on the arm of women like V. Bozeman who look strikingly different from his wife.
The GAG is, Tyrese’s wife is said to be from Dubai which would make her of African descent and would also explain the “life changing” experience he said he had there.
That counts, right???
Even if she wasn’t black however, should people really have a problem with who Tyrese married???
So many people give a lot of power to "The Ring" as a man I had to wait till I truly truly felt like my WORDS and my FEET would walk in the same direction as my HEART…. Not to worry I won't be updating you guys on every detail and every aspect of our life….. We tried to keep this all a secret and it somehow got out there so we just wanted to share the blessed news ourselves……. Our way…. during our pre-martial session Pastor Creflo Dollar said "Don't make the mistake that others make thinking #so much about the future that you lose focus of the gift of the present, be patient and present in love…. You and your wife should stand on each side of your empty canvas of love and paint the picture along the way…… #Amen The future isn't always promised but what's certain is we're all capable of making a commitment to wake up everyday and love someone the best way you can… It's quite simple………. it's #GrownManSeason we feel the purity of Gods presence all over this union He's walking with us so no weapons formed- this will last….. We're so grateful and humbled by your outpouring of love! We appreciate all of the prayers and well wishes…. Life's a trip…. Cause sometimes when you pray you get #exactly what your heart desires…….. I got #MyBlackQueen I didn't just marry her I married my daughters new example…… Grace, elegance, college educated with multiple degrees, kind, classy, sophisticated, – We are all flawed, sinners and have made mistakes but I hope you decide to keep loving, keep the faith and God will to send you what's yours…. #Amen
Some folks are ecstatic for Tyrese…
