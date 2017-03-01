Call GLAAD: Amar’e Stoudemire Says If He Had A Gay Teammate He Would Shower Across The Street!!!

Amare’e Stoudemire Wouldn’t Welcome A Gay Player With Open Arms

Amar’e Stoudemire is currently playing ball in Israel for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League, but we’re a little worried for him when he returns to the states. The baller was one of several members of his team who were asked how they’d feel about having a gay teammate, and while most of his team said they’d take no issue, let’s just say Amar’e was less than welcoming to the idea.

“I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner and and I’m going to drive … take a different route to the gym,”TMZ quoted the rapper.

When asked if he was joking, Amar’e replied … “There’s always a truth within a joke.”

Are you more disappointed in Amar’e’s reaction, or surprised his teammates were so accepting?

