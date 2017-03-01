Lego Honors Black NASA Pioneers Katherine Johnson & Mae Jemison With Figurines

#BlackGirlMagic

Lego Announces Katherine Johnson, Mae Jemison Figurines

A “Hidden Figure” who inspired the Oscar-nominated movie is being honored for her accomplishments. NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson is part of a new Lego set honoring women at NASA.

Others included are Mae Jemison, the first black woman in space, Sally Ride, the first female astronaut in space, computer scientist Margaret Hamilton and astronomer Nancy Grace Roman.

The Lego designs were chosen as part of the Lego Ideas competition that takes place twice a year. The Women of NASA set was designed by science writer and MIT News Deputy Editor Maia Weinstock.

Both Katherine Johnson and Mae Jemison are members of the nation’s first black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Johnson is also a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.

Johnson was also honored during Sunday’s Oscars with “Hidden Figures” cast members Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer to present the Best Documentary Feature category.

