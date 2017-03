Tami Roman Interviews “Nicki Minaj” And “Remy Ma” In Hilarios Viral Skit

Tami, you a muthaf**kin fool for this!

One of reality TV’s realest talkers sat down with both “Nicki Minaj” and “Remy Ma” together to discuss the essence of their bitter beef.

If someone could actually land this interview tho…

Image via YouTube