Swirlin’ To The Altar: Prince Harry And His Bae Meghan Markle Might Soon Be Married

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Marry This Summer Says Source

There could be wedding bells and broom-jumping in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s future according to USMagazine.

A “source” reveals that Harry wants to make Meghan his bride in just a few short months.

“They will be engaged by the end of summer,” the source says in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that the former Apache helicopter pilot, 32, and the Suits star, 35, “have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together.”

And where exactly will that life be located?

Planning for a shared future means deciding on a shared address. Since late December, Toronto-based Markle has all but taken up residence at Harry’s two-bedroom Kensington Palace flat. (Before flying back to Canada in late February, she had spent just three weeks away from the palace, and a source says security has taken to waving her in as if she were a permanent resident.) An insider says the two won’t make an official call on cohabiting until Markle wraps her series this summer, but “Meghan feels a move to London is inevitable,” says the source. “It’s not like Harry can uproot!”

We know there some blokes and dames and London town who are gonna s#!t a brick the day a woman of color becomes part of their royal family.

