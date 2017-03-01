Fitness Trainer Kenya Crooks Says THIS Is How He Got Mama June Down To A Size 4

Fitness Trainer Kenya Crooks Talks Mama June’s Transformation

Kenya Crooks, the “World’s Greatest Weight Loss Expert”, recently chatted with BOSSIP about his personal training with Mama June on WE TV’s “From Not to Hot.”

As previously reported fans are eagerly anticipating seeing her transformation as she’s gone from a whopping 460 pounds to a size 4.

According to Kenya, Mama June’s weight loss is due to not only the running, lifting weights and customized meal plans he prepared for her, it’s due to setting small goals.

Kenya sets a goal of 5-pounds a week with each of his clients.

“It goes back to setting smaller goals, once she started dropping weight and seeing those curves, it was an easy sell.”

2 MORE DAYS UNTIL I MAKE MY DEBUT ON #MAMAJUNEFROMNOTTOHOT A post shared by Kenya Crooks (@thekenyacrooks) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:40am PST

Kenya also dished on his celebrity clientele and gave fitness tips to viewers wanting a dramatic weight loss transformation like Mama June’s.

WE TV’s “From Not to Hot” airs Fridays at 10 p.m.

@TheKenyaCrooks, @MamaJune_BooBoo

