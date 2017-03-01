After Years Of Tension, Xscape Announces That They’re Reuniting

Y’all know how it is, folks want that old, 90’s R&B feel back. So members of our favorite groups from back in the day are often bombarded with questions about reunions, tours and new albums. And the women of Xscape have answered the call.

Kandi, TIny, and sisters Tamika and Latocha Scott announced that the group is coming back together.

You may remember that all of the members weren’t always on the best of terms, specifically after Tamika spread some pretty nasty rumors about Kandi. The two women addressed all of it on V103 with Big Tigger along with Tiny and Tamika who called in for the interview.

Tamika said, “Ten years ago, Kandi and I had a little feud going on concerning something I said about Michael Mauldin (former President of Columbia Records and father to super-producer Jermaine Dupri.) It was something I said in my interview and it wasn’t true. And I apologized.”

“I’ve Enjoyed Being Fit My Whole Life”: Elise Neal On Keeping A Strict Fitness Regimen At 50

As her 51st birthday approaches this month, Neal has a lot to celebrate. With the following she’s amassed for health and fitness, she’s started a boot camp and will host a “Fit Trip” in Jamaica in November. Also, she’s starring in Logan alongside Hugh Jackman (which comes out on Friday), a sendoff to the popular X-Men character Wolverine. While promoting the project, Neal spoke with People about her fitness regimen, telling the publication that she keeps up a strict exercise schedule whether she’s preparing for a film or not. Fitness is life for the actress.

“I started dancing at 6 years old, so fitness is something I do regardless,” she said. “I train and work out really hard regardless of whether I’m in a film, or if I have to do something physical for a project or not. I’ve enjoyed being fit my whole life.”

Get Money: Obamas Ink Dual Book Deal Worth Reported $60M

Barack and Michelle Obama have reportedly inked a very rich book deal.

Huffington Post reports:

The former president and first lady have signed with Penguin Random House, the publisher announced Tuesday. It did not disclose financial terms or confirm titles and release dates for the books. Both Obamas have published through Crown, a Penguin Random House imprint. But Penguin Random House declined to comment on which imprint or imprints the books would be released through.

The Financial Times is reporting that a high-bidding auction took place for the rights to the pending books and that Penguin Random House came out the victor with a deal worth more than $60 million.

The books the former President and First Lady are writing are expected to focus on their eight years in the White House. No strangers to publishing, President Obama published two books leading up to and during his presidency, while Mrs. Obama published a book on gardening in 2012.

The deal eclipses the record-setting $15 million deal Bill Clinton signed to publish his first book after leaving the White House.

The Obama will also reportedly donate a huge portion of the money to charity and their Obama Foundation.

