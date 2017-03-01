Congratulations! Russell Westbrook & His Wife Nina Are Expecting

Brodie baby on board…

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Is Pregnant

There’s a baby on the way for Russell Westbrook and his beautiful wife Nina. The couple that wed in 2015 at the famed Beverly Hills Hotel, is expecting their first child and Russell announced the news on Instagram. The NBA story posted a sweet

“5/2017,” Westbrook captioned the picture.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook who was named NBA All-Star Most Valuable Player two years in a row, previously wished his wife a happy birthday and her baby bump was on full display.



This is the first time however that they’re acknowledging that they’re pregnant.

This is exciting news for the couple who’ve been dating since meeting while at UCLA playing for the school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.

What do YOU think about the Westbrooks expecting their first child???

