Chickenhead Jerry Rice Is Being Corny On The Internet Again And The Dragging Is Epic

Cash me ousside #HowBowDah Just joking have you guys seen the video. pic.twitter.com/406KMIIUDT — Jerry Rice (@JerryRice) March 1, 2017

Jerry Rice Dragged For Stupidity

Things have gone sideways for Jerry Rice ever since he told Colin Kaepernick that All Lives Matter. Since then he’s posed with a fried chicken helmet and now he’s out here tweeting months old memes thinking it’s cool. Buddy isn’t doing well these days. Of course, the latest tweet lead him to drag city.

This is definitely a fumble. HA SEE WHAT WE DID THERE. This is no way to treat a Hall Of Famer. Also, if he had real friends they should take his phone and let him go be a family man. Because this is ugly.