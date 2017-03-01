Exclusive: Judge Shuts Down Kodak Black’s Custody Grab For Son

Florida Teen Rapper Locked In Custody Dispute With Baby Mama

A judge has shut down Kodak Black’s bid to gain temporary custody of his toddler son, BOSSIP has learned.

The Florida rapper, real name Dieuson Octave, sued baby mama Jammiah Broomfield, 19, and another man, Tavon Jajuan Session, 21, last year to establish paternity and for more access to their son, named King Khalid.

It’s not clear what relationship Session has with Broomfield or the child.

The 19-year-old rapper made a recent motion for “temporary time sharing and other relief” in order to get more access to King Khalid.

But on Feb. 15, the Broward County Family Court judge denied at Kodak’s request. It’s unclear why the judge shut down his custody bid, but it may have to do with him facing several pending criminal cases, including sexual battery in South Carolina.

Cops arrested the rapper just this week for probation violations, although he’s expected to perform in New York City March 1.

The judge’s decision in the contentious case comes after Broomfield asked the courts to appoint a “Guardian Ad Litem,” or an investigator who would look into both sides of the case and report back to the judge.

The boy, who Kodak nicknamed K2, turns three on March 13 and features on his social media.

We’ve reached out to Kodak’s lawyer for comment. Broomfield could not be reached for comment.

