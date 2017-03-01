YOU Get A POTUS! YOU Get A POTUS! Oprah Considers Being President A Possibility [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Oprah Winfrey Reconsiders Presidential Campaign In Light Of Donald Trump
Well, well, now. What have we here? The first woman President could be a Black?
According to Oprah Winfrey, it’s certainly a possibility for her considering that the Cheeto-in-Chief has never held public office or any service occupation of any kind.
Sad, but true. Would you cast your vote for Oprah?
