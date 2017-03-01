Viola Davis Named Harvard University’s ‘Artist Of The Year’



Someone we actually like!

Viola Davis Named Harvard’s “Artist Of The Year”

Viola Davis is continuing to have a knock-out year. The actress who won Best Supporting Actress at Sunday’s Oscars and took home a Golden Globe for her role in “Fences”, is being honored by Harvard University for her work.

According to News.Harvard Viola’s been named the 2017 Artist of the Year and will be awarded the Harvard Foundation’s arts medal at a ceremony.

“The students and faculty of the Harvard Foundation are delighted to present the acclaimed television and film artist Viola Davis with the 2017 Artist of the Year award,” said S. Allen Counter, director of the Harvard Foundation. “Our student committee praised her outstanding contributions to American and international film and theater. She recently received the Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and British Academy of Films and Television Arts awards, as well as an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Rose Maxson in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s play ‘Fences.’”

Viola’s award comes fresh off the heels of Rihanna being honored by the institution as Humanitarian of the Year for her philanthropic efforts through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

Viola’s ceremony takes place March 4 during the 32nd annual Cultural Rhythms Festival in Memorial Hall’s Sanders Theatre.

Prior to being announced as Harvard’s Artist of the Year and ahead of her Sunday Oscar’s win, Viola shared a sweet photo of herself, her husband Julius and her daughter Genesis.

My family. Thank you everyone for your love and support! A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:30pm PST

Don’t you just love her???

Congrats Viola!!!

Splash News