Florida Crazies: Pervy Panty Raider Popped For Pilfering Neighbors’ Naughty Unmentionables…Several Times

Florida Man Arrested For Repeatedly Stealing His Neighbors’ Underwear

A Jacksonville man has been arrested for his consistent thievery of his neighbor’s thongs n’ things.

According to ActionNewJax, Nicolas Rojas was caught on a red-handed on surveillance video doing his dirty deed. But what he said to try to cover it up will have you DYING!

She told officers she decided to confront him when she saw him inside her garage for the third time on Monday. She opened the door to the garage while Rojas was still inside. She told officers Rojas asked her if she had any lemons. She told him she did not, and he left.

LMFAO! What?!?

The woman told police she went to his house to ask him why he took her underwear. She said he admitted he took it but did not give it back. He later came to her house and apologized, she said. She told police she thought he was armed when he came over to apologize. Her husband called police after she told him what happened.

That’s a better man than most. Ol’ boy would’ve gotten his head bust by a lot of husbands.

Florida.

Image via Jacksonville Sheriff