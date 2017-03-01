Warriors WAG? Bangin’ Wild’n Out Beauty Brittney Elena Is Rumored To Be Kevin Durant’s Bae

- By Bossip Staff
kevin-durant-brittney-elena

Kevin Durant Allegedly Dating Former Wild’N Out Girl Brittney Elena

Warriors fans are holding their breath as they await the latest update on the knee injury that Kevin Durant suffered last night.

If it turns out that KD has to shut it down for a few months, he certainly won’t be lonely if you let Terez Owens tell it.

📸- @jonavenncidivad #WildNOut #MTV

A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on

Rumor has it that the newest member of the Warrior band(wagon) has been keeping the company of one Miss Brittney Elena. She was a former Wild’n Out girl and also a TV correspondent and she’s got a wicked jump shot courtesy of her own competitive basketball career.

Looks like Kev is in GREAT hands. Flip the page to see what we mean.

Image via Instagram

"Your the one that I need…your the one made…. " 🎥-@von_jackson 💄- @lani.true Song: @osheaxi- You

A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on

That look when someone yells out "Who SNUCK a WHOLE PIZZA🍕on set & didn't share?!" 😯😳😄😂 #GuiltyAhhHell

A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on

Throwback

A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on

@jumpman23 ALL-STAR EVENT ❤️ #Jordan #allstarweekend2017 #Jumpman #GetYouAGirlThatCanDoBoth

A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on

Come here, let me talk to you 😏….. 📸-@von_jackson 💄-@angela_january

A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on

like a lady 🚺 Hair available : brittneyelena.mayvenn.com Free Shipping & 15% off with code (SHINE)

A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on

    Can I be your one & only?

    A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on

    Latina…🇲🇽❤️ 📸- @maxgoodrich

    A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on

    ♠️

    A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on

    💕 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Outfit- @shopsonyabees Shoes- @houseofCB

    A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on

    Mernin…

    A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on

    #TBT shoot w/ @HouseOfCb •💄-@briavalencia •📸-@marcelzuurmond

    A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on

    Had to grab the 🎂 on the Birthday Girl👑😍 @iamaaleeyahpetty

    A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on

    Can I be your everything?

    A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on

