Warriors WAG? Bangin’ Wild’n Out Beauty Brittney Elena Is Rumored To Be Kevin Durant’s Bae
Kevin Durant Allegedly Dating Former Wild’N Out Girl Brittney Elena
Warriors fans are holding their breath as they await the latest update on the knee injury that Kevin Durant suffered last night.
If it turns out that KD has to shut it down for a few months, he certainly won’t be lonely if you let Terez Owens tell it.
Rumor has it that the newest member of the Warrior band(wagon) has been keeping the company of one Miss Brittney Elena. She was a former Wild’n Out girl and also a TV correspondent and she’s got a wicked jump shot courtesy of her own competitive basketball career.
Cash me on the court, how bow Dah 🏀😂 Nah finally got in the gym after about 4-5 months of REALLY giving my knee a rest! I was messing around doing little stuff & recorded myself to see how rusty I am! I have a lot of work to do but IM READY! I paced myself and realized what I can & can't do yet. My knee did good! 🙏🏽 more stuff coming soon….. SONG🎶: @migos T-Shirt #therapy #LateNightEarlyMornings #Nike #Kyries #Hooper #getyouagirlthatcandoboth #Migos #IKnowimissedLayUp #Progress #ThisKneeWontHoldMeBack #BallUp
