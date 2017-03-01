Warriors WAG? Bangin’ Wild’n Out Beauty Brittney Elena Is Rumored To Be Kevin Durant’s Bae

Kevin Durant Allegedly Dating Former Wild’N Out Girl Brittney Elena

Warriors fans are holding their breath as they await the latest update on the knee injury that Kevin Durant suffered last night.

If it turns out that KD has to shut it down for a few months, he certainly won’t be lonely if you let Terez Owens tell it.

📸- @jonavenncidivad #WildNOut #MTV A post shared by Brittney Elena💗 (@brittneyelena) on Aug 23, 2016 at 10:03am PDT

Rumor has it that the newest member of the Warrior band(wagon) has been keeping the company of one Miss Brittney Elena. She was a former Wild’n Out girl and also a TV correspondent and she’s got a wicked jump shot courtesy of her own competitive basketball career.

