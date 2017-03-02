Meet Reggie Bush & His Alleged Baby Mama’s Son Preston (Photos)

Monique Exposito Gave Birth February 5

The woman who allegedly gave birth to Reggie Bush’s son last month debuted her son on her private social media account.

Monique Exposito showed off her adorable son, Preston Alexander Exposito in a series of sweet snaps Wednesday.

“Meet Preston my baby 1 (sic) day old here,” Exposito wrote.



She gushed over her older daughter and baby son in another post.

“My whole life in one picture, brother and sister,” Exposito captioned the sweet pic.

Preston is allegedly the result of two trysts between the married pro football player and the Miami cocktail waitress, and a source with knowledge of the situation told BOSSIP that the pair are now battling it out over child support out of court.

The cherubic tot, swaddled in a planet and wearing a little hat, looked serene when his mother took the snap. The baby does bear a resemblance to Bush’s daughter Briseis.

Bush hasn’t commented on the paternity saga, and his lawyer told TMZ that he and his wife Lilit were “happily married.” Lilit meanwhile appears to be imitating Exposito on social media, dying her hair the same blonde color as the woman and exclaiming “Hola!” in a recent video posted to Bush’s Instagram.

Do you think the baby looks like Bush?