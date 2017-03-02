Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen And More At Season 2 Premiere Of “Underground”

Executive Producer John Legend Joins Cast For Season 2 Premiere

WGN America’s “Underground” was a big hit with us in its debut season so we are super excited for the return of the show next week. Tuesday the network hosted the world premiere at Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles. Immediately following the premiere screening, the celebration continued at Baltaire in Brentwood where WGN America hosted a post-premiere party for the cast, creative team and VIP guests. “Underground” talent in attendance included Academy Award Winner/Executive Producer John Legend, stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Jessica de Gouw, Amirah Vann, Christopher Meloni, Alano Miller, Aisha Hinds, Bokeem Woodbine, Jasika Nicole, DeWanda Wise, Michael Trotter, Jesse Luken, and Sadie Stratton.

The highly anticipated second season premiere of WGN America’s hit series “Underground,” will feature a new, original song from series executive producer John Legend entitled, “In America.” Legend wasn’t the only big voice at the premiere though.

Jason McGee and The Choir returned for the second consecutive world premiere to welcome guests and gave a rousing performance in advance of the season two screening, singing Katy Perry’s “Roar,” Audra Day’s “Rise Up,” and more to a standing ovation.

The second season of WGN America’s 10-episode Underground Railroad thriller will premiere on Wednesday, March 8 at 10:00 pm ET/PT. The series continues the characters’ unremitting struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice. Following stops at The Sundance Film Festival and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, the critically acclaimed and award-winning drama unveils its next chapter.

Check out more photos from the event below:

WENN