Tween Rap Sensation Brooklyn Drops Video “Keke Taught Me”

Eleven-Year-Old Girl Brings The Swag In New Vid

Cute tween rapper Brooklyn Queen debuts her her dance “Keke Taught Me” in her latest video.

The Detroit native told BOSSIP that “Keke” is a make believe character who teaches her and her friends a new dance.

“I like fun, party songs,” Brooklyn Queen told us. “I wanted to make songs to dance to.”

In the video, the precocious girl plans a wild dance party with her friends – and her hip Grandma – after her father heads out.

“It’s me and a couple friends, and we have a party,” Brooklyn Queen explained. “It was crazy from there.”

The rapper said she got into entertaining after hearing her talented mom freestyle in front of her and has been dancing ever since she could walk.

She said she hopes the video will convey the happy time that they had shooting the video.

“I want them to feel like they were part of the video – how fun it was,” she said.

Brooklyn Queen’s single “Keke Taught Me” is on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.