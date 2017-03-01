BlackGirlGoals Gabrielle Union Launches Her ‘Flawless Hair’ Haircare Line



Hate it or love it???

Gabrielle Union Introduces Her Flawless Hair Care Collection

After already dominating in movies and television, Gabrielle Union is adding a new entrepreneurial endeavor under her belt.

The actress who already sells Vanilla Puddin Chardonnay, has launched her Flawless Haircare line.

The line includes products that aim to help women “create ever-changing looks without compromising their hair.”

Flawless Haircare offers moisturizing and smoothing shampoos and conditioners, as well as an oil treatment and a hair repair masque.

Prices range from $19-$29.



Gabby’s also offering special deals on her products, buy two and get a 10% discount, buy 3 and save %15.

Her hubby D Wade has since taken to Instagram to help promote Flawless Haircare to his over eight million followers.

I'm So So proud of my hardworking wife for the launch of her haircare line today, @flawlesshairday. It's available now at flawlesshair.com A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Mar 1, 2017 at 2:32pm PST

Gabby’s hair always DOES look great and even under the wigs and weaves she wears, she’s still got a healthy head of hair.



Are you buying Gabrielle Union’s Flawless Hair haircare???

Instagram