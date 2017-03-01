Rachel Dolezal Is Still Insisting That She’s African American, And Changed Her Name To THIS For More Black Points

Rachel Dolezal Gives Herself A West African Name

Totally and completely white woman Rachel Dolezal is still insisting that she is a Black woman, and using a curly fro wig and microbraids to somehow make it true to the rest of us.

Now, on top of all her “natural” hair endeavors, the former NAACP leader has now given herself a super Afrocentric name, just to really drive the point home. wRachael has legally changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo.

Rachel filed the docs for the official West African name change in Washington State. According to Mail Online, “Nkechi” is short for Nkechinyere which means “gift of God” in the Nigerian language of Igbo. Meanwhile, Diallo comes from the Fula people of West Africa and means “bold.”

So Rachel says she’s a bold gift of God, huh? Well if you don’t believe it for yourself, who else will, right?

You would think she’d give up this tired culture vulture routine since it hasn’t done anything but get her fired from her job, relentlessly memed and criticized, and send her to the poorhouse.