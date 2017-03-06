Exclusive: Kodak Black – “My Baby Mama Treats Our Son Like An ATM Machine!!”

Teen Rapper Fighting For Shared Custody Of Toddler Son

Kodak Black said he’s tired of his son’s mother demanding money in exchange for letting him see the boy and has headed to court to ask a judge to step in.

The 19-year-old Florida rapper said that the only time he gets to spend time with his baby boy King Khalid is when he shells out money to baby mama Jammiah Broomfield.

Kodak, who was born Dieuson Octave, sued Broomfield and her then boyfriend Tavon Jajuan Session, 21, last year to establish paternity and for a 50/50 split of their three-year-old son King Khalid’s custody.

A judge rejected the “Skrt” rapper’s custody request Feb. 15 – but not based on the merits of the case, but because he, Broomfield and her lawyer arrived late to the hearing, Liberty said.

“She is using the son as an ATM card,” Raven Ramona Liberty told BOSSIP exclusively.

Kodak’s lawyer said that under Florida law, Kodak is entitled to have half custody of the boy – who he nicknamed “K2” – and shouldn’t have to pay up every time that he wants to see his kid.

Bloomfield didn’t even tell Kodak that he was the father until the baby was a year old, Liberty said. She added that it was sad that Kodak’s baby mama was blocking him from being in his son’s life when all he wants to do is co-parent his son.

“He’s a stand-up guy,” Liberty said. “He’s a 19-year-old man who is trying to be there for his son, and this woman is blocking that.”

BOSSIP’s attempts to reach Bloomfield weren’t successful.

