The Ladies Of WAGS Miami Party It Up In Trinidad For Carnival

WAGS Stars Spotted In Trinidad Celebrating Carnival

The ladies of the original WAGS cast put all their differences aside and let it all hang out together in Trinidad for the Carnival celebration.

Sasha Gates, who is Trini herself, served as a host for the Fantasy Carnival and brought her fellow WAGS Nicole, Natalie, and Joel Embiid’s new bae(?) Olivia along with her.

We Doh Business 🎶☀️🇹🇹💃🏻 @oliviapierson #WeJamminStill #Carnival2017 #Saddle A post shared by Nicole Williams 🇨🇦 (@justtnic) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:50am PST

Funny…Sasha seemed to really not like Natalie and Olivia in the past, since they’re not married or in serious relationships and don’t have kids (with any ballers).

But it looks like all that’s water under di road while they’re all in their beautiful costumes and bouncing down the Port of Spain streets.

