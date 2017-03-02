Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Have Reportedly Been Texting Off The Chain Since The Brangelina Breakup

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Anniston Are Friendly And Texting

Angelina Jolie made the decision to let Brad Pitt go…and it looks like his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston is here to play clean-up woman.

Apparently, the Brad and Jennifer got back to being friends a little while ago — after the dust settled from that whole “leaving her for another woman” thing settled.

Now, a source close to Brad confirms that their friendship has kicked into high gear since Angie put him out.

As the chatterbox told People:

“They have been friends for a while and often text. This is nothing new, he didn’t have to jump through hoops to get Jennifer’s number.”

Of course, this is just a friend supporting another. Jennifer got married to actor Justin Theroux back in 2015…so it’s not like she’s running back to the arms of the man who cheated on her and married his side chick 12 years ago.

But we’re sure she’s having an internal chuckle and a “that’s what your azz gets” thought or two cross her mind as she’s sending out these supportive texts.

