Rob Kardashian Spends Quality Time With Baby Dream Before Sending Her Back Home To Mama Chyna

Rob Kardashian Shares Photos With Baby Dream

Rob Kardashian may be Chynaless these days…but it appears that the duo has managed to work out an amicable co-parenting situation.

Judging by social media, it appears that the first-time father has had his baby girl Dream in his care for the last few days. He’s been posting adorable photos of him and his little clone kicking it.

Morning lol A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:41am PST

Mama Kris even stopped by to spend some quality time with her only son and her youngest grandbaby, and the three generations snapped a pic together.

Too cute. But the time finally came to say goodbye to his daughter and Rob shared a message about how much he’s going to miss this little one. Hit the flip…

