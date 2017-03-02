Grab Some Tissues: Adorable Previously Deaf 2-Year-Old Hears Her Voice For The First Time [Video]

2-year-old Teyana Skye Gladden from of Greenville, South Carolina was born completely deaf in one ear and with a severe deformity that limited her hearing in the other. She had only ever heard very muffled sound at best, before she was given a hearing aid last Wednesday.

Her mother Olga Arnold caught the moment she heard her own voice for the very first time, followed by her mother’s tears of joy, to which she adorably responded, “It’s OK mama!”

Yeah…we think someone is chopping onions in here…

WTSP