Just Kidding: Amar’e Stoudemire Says He Was Really Joking When He Said He’d Shower Across The Street To Escape A Gay Teammate

Amar’e Stoudemire Backtracks On Comments About Gay Ball Players

Amar’e Stoudemire is backtracking on his stance on sharing the locker room with a gay teammate this evening.

As we told you earlier, Amar’e said he wouldn’t exactly welcome a gay player to the team with open arms. In fact he said if he found out one of his teammates actually did enjoy the company of men in his off time:

“I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner and I’m going to drive… take a different route to the gym.”

Well now, Amar’e is saying that folks take stuff way too seriously and clearly don’t get his sense of humor. He’s now telling TMZ that the comments he made about showering down the street and around the corner to escape the homosexual were all meant to be taken as jokes:

“I want to apologize for my offensive comments against the LGBT community. These remarks were taken from a larger interview where a reporter was asking me hypothetical questions, and all my answers had a comedic undertone.” The answers I gave were meant to be taken as jokes & I am deeply sorry for offending anyone. I am open to creating a dialogue to assist the fight the LGBT community encounters daily and will continue to focus on playing basketball.”

Interesting…seeing as how the interviewers asked him flat out if he was joking and he responded “There’s always a truth within a joke.”

Soooo…do you think he was serious or nah?